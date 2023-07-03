Group lauds MD of Rural Electrification Agency for enhancing sanity, transparency in the Agency

By Collins Yakubu-Hamme

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), known as Concerned Citizens of Nigeria (CCN), has lauded the efforts of the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency, Mr Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, saying he has enhanced financial sanity, transparency and probity into the agency.

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Cooperate Communications of the group, Mr Stephen John, on Sunday in Abuja.

John said that Ahmad has demonstrated capacity and confidence reposed on him to take the agency to the next level.

“We have monitored his system of administration in the agency and come to the conclusion that he has done so well and his efforts are worthy of commendation.

“We have also observed that some corrupt officers involved in massive looting of Federal Government resources in the agency have resorted to blackmailing Ahmad.

“They make baseless allegations against Ahmad. Those allegation were mere imagination from enemies within the system along with their already sacked colleagues who have already been invited for questioning by EFCC.

“It is common knowledge in the Rural Electrification Agency that the Managing Director is waging war against corrupt practices in the system, but corruption is fighting back from those spreading cheap lies to get back at him.

“It is unfortunate that in spite of the financial probity, transparency and sanity brought into the Agency by Ahmad, some officers were not happy. They would prefer to continue with their corrupt practices which Ahmad stands against,” John said.

The group called on President Bola Tinubu to protect Ahmad from unpatriotic individuals in the Agency who have perpetrated Corruption in the Agency before the coming of Ahmad.

He also pleaded with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, to support Ahmad to deliver on his mandate without distraction from unpatriotic individuals in the agency.

“We believe Ahmad has what it takes to transform the agency for good. Nay Sayers should stop distracting him and allow him to deliver on his mandate to enhance total electrification of rural communities across the country”. (NAN)

