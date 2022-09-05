Group lauds FCT directorate of road traffic for enhanced service

By Salisu Sani-Idris

An NGO, Accident Prevention and Rescue Initiative (APRI), has commended the Director, FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services, Dr Abdul-Lateef Bello, for his relentless efforts in improving service delivery of the directorate.

Executive Director of the directorate, Mr Fidelis Nnadi, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said Bello had since assumption of duty enhanced service delivery of the organisation.

Nnadi, said, ” there has been an improvement in traffic management and enforcement of road traffic regulations of FCT.

”This is aimed at curtailing road crashes on Abuja roads through various initiatives that are being implemented by the administration of Bello.”

Nnadi listed some of the initiatives to include; effective monitoring and enforcement of ban on commercial motorcyclists, sustenance of effective road traffic safety enforcement on FCT roads, eliminating the activities and operations of “One Chance” criminals.

He also said that the directorate under Bello was promoting and motivating officers of the directorate and above all, ensuring zero-tolerance to corruption in the organisation.

The ED added that there has been sustainable sanity in the road transport and traffic sector in FCT since the assumption of office by Bello.

Nnadi stated that the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammed Bello, was ”right by appointing Bello to head the directorate..

” I am therefore calling on the FCT minister, Bello, to remain steadfast in supporting the directorate with required logistics and legislative approvals.

”This is to bolster its efforts towards effectively curbing road crashes prevention in FCT.” (NAN)

