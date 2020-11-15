Group lauds Fayemi over appointment of Adebomi as SEMA Chairman

A Socio-Political Group, Ekiti Youths Development Initiative in Minnesota (EYDIIM), U.S. has lauded Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti over the appointment of a Security Expert, Capt. Sunday Adebomi, as the Chairman, State Environmental Management Agency (SEMA).

The group made this known in a statement issued in Ado Ekiti on Sunday by their Spokesperson, Mr Olaosebikan James, who hails from Ijelu-Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area of the state.

The group described Adebomi as an illustrious son of Ise-Ekiti and an esteemed member of the group in America.

Describing the appointment of Adebomi as laudable and great honour to the people of Ise-Ekiti, the group said it would afford its members to serve the government of Ekiti State and its people meritoriously.

While wishing the governor more wisdom and God’s guidance, the group tasked the retired U.S. Army Captain to justify the confidence reposed in him to serve and carve a niche for himself.

“As a matter of fact, your appointment is well deserved, considering your immense contribution to the development of our land.

“In the area of discipline, your impact is great in terms of economic and moral value on your experience, while you were serving the military in America,” the group said.

The group said the appointment of Adebomi was a clear indication of Fayemi’s belief in the capacity of youths to join in driving home the developmental agenda of his administration.

The group said the appointment was a recognition of hard work of Adebomi who was observed, had exhibited high level of patriotism, passion and commitment to the development agenda of the current administration in the state.

Expressing confidence in the competence of Adebomi to deliver his duties satisfactorily, the group said: “This appointment is well deserved.

“It is a confirmation of hard work and reward for excellence. In no time, his achievements will be appreciated by all and it would be clear that we have a square peg in a square hole’’. (NAN)