Group lauds Buhari over Hashidu’s appointment as NEDC boss

By Peter Uwumarogie

Arewa Youth Enlightenment Forum (AYEF), North-East chapter, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the appointment of Dr Umar Hashidu as Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of North East Development Commission (NEDC).

The socio-political group gave the commendation through its Publicity Secretary, Mr Dunijir Gatama, at a news conference on Friday in Gombe.

Gatama described Hashidu’s appointment as a blessing to the North-East zone and Nigeria in general.

He said that the appointment had been greeted with excitements amongst the youth of the zone, particularly in view of his contributions to their development and empowerment.

Gatama said that the group also considered Hashidu’s appointment as a reward for his hard work, patriotism and commitment to improvement of the wellbeing and welfare of the people of the North-East.

He said that the president had done well by appointing a young man, who could relate with and mobilise youths toward sustaining the rebuilding agenda of the states in the zone.

According to him, the appointment is a confirmation of Buhari’s firm belief in the capacity of young Nigerians to help in the rebuilding process toward a greater Nigeria.

“We welcome with immense joy, the appointment of Dr Umar Hashidu as the MD/CEO of NEDC.

“Hashidu’s appointment is well-deserved and he will help in bringing creative ideas toward consolidating on the gains so far made by the commission in its efforts at reversing the negative impacts of insurgency in the North-East.

“Hashidu has distinguished himself in all walks of life; he cares for the poor; he is a motivation to youths in the sub-region and key driver of empowerments of women and youths.

“We also commend Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State and all stakeholders in the North-East for this nomination.

“We hope and pray that the Senate will confirm their names so they can hit the ground running,” he said.

Also speaking in an interview, a member of the group, Mr Barbuwa Kalla, said the establishment of NEDC by the president showed his concern for the wellbeing of the people of the zone.

Kalla said the people of the zone would always be grateful to him for the gesture, as “we have always regarded Mr President as a friend of the North-East.”

He said that since its creation, the commission had lived up to expectations and “we believe that the newly-appointed governing board members would find a good foundation to consolidate and take the North-East to greater heights.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari had, in a letter dated May 3, asked the senate to confirm the appointment of 12 nominees as members of the NEDC governing board.

The nominees included: Bashir Baale, Chairman (North East, Yobe); Suwaiba Baba, Executive Director, Humanitarian Affairs (North East, Taraba) and Musa Yashi, Executive Director, Administration and Finance (North-East, Bauchi).

Others were: Ismaila Maksha, Executive Director, Operations (North East, Adamawa) and Umar Hashidu, MD/CEO (North East, Gombe). (NAN)