Group lauds Buhari over Audu-Ohwavborua’s appointment as Ag. NDDC MD

By Deji Abdulwahab

The Niger Delta Youth Council (NDYC) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Mr Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua as acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Mr Abido Jator, National Coordinator of NDYC, gave the commendation in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja.

He described Audu-Ohwavborua’s appointment as the best thing that had happened to the commission and the region at large.

Jator urged stakeholders to give the new NDDC chief all the necessary support as they positively await the new board.

“We, as an umbrella organisation for all the youth groups in the region, call on relevant stakeholders especially governors, lawmakers, contractors and others to rally support for t Audu-Ohwavborua

“This call became necessary in order to transform the commission before the coming of a substantive Managing Director,” he said.

On abandoned projects, Jator called on Audu-Ohwavborua to embark on projects inspection to ensure all projects of the commission were completed.

He cited the Omadino, Ukpokiti Escravos bridge projects, emergency repairs of roads affected by floods as some of the projects.

“We understand that many projects were abandoned by contractors under the previous administrations.

“We call on you to immediately use your good office to inspect, mobilise and send contractors back to site and hold those who misappropriated funds accountable.

“We pledge our continued support towards making your tenure a success,’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN)reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had on Oct.20 announced the appointment of Audu-Ohwavborua after Mr Effiong Akwa was sacked as NDDC boss. (NAN)

