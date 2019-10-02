Group lauds Buhari for rejecting third term scheme

The Zikist-Buharist Movement (ZBM) has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for rejecting the third term scheme, proposed by ‘anti-democrats and unpatriotic people’.

The commendation was contained in a statement jointly issued by the Chairman and the Secretary of the movement, Chief Stanley Ohajuruka and Mr Godwin Onwusi respectively, on Wednesday, in Enugu.

The presidency had, on Tuesday, through the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu, distanced Buhari from the rumoured third term scheme.

The ZBM, in the statement, described the president Buhari as a converted democrat, who would not support any move at altering the 1999 Constitution to stretch his two- term limit.

It said that the proposed scheme was nothing but a ploy to truncate the country’s fledgling democracy and tarnish Buhari’s hard-earned image.

The statement read in part: “When the internet gossips, hauled by faceless groups, went viral in the social media, the ZBM waited with bathed breathe for rebuttal or confirmation from the presidency.

“However, we were so happy when a statement strongly rebutting it was released yesterday (Tuesday), stating that President Buhari intends to serve his full second term in office after which there shall be a general election in which he will not be a candidate.

“We in ZBM have always maintained that Buhari is a converted democrat and like most converts, he is fanatical and cannot support any move aimed at altering the 1999 Constitution to stretch his two-term limit.

According to the group, the outright rejection of the scheme demonstrates that Buhari is a student of history by avoiding the banana peel, which more than any other thing, rubbished the tenure of a previous administration. (NAN)