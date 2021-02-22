Group lauds Bawa’s nomination as new EFCC boss

The African Youths Assembly for Peace (AYAP) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for nominating Abdulrasheed Bawa as substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). AYAP Head of Research and Publicity, Mr AbdulAziz Yusuf, gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja. Yusuf said that the choice of the nominee had reassured the President’s determination and belief in the ability of Nigerian youths to impact the system.

He expressed the belief that the nominee’s records of achievements in high profile investigation of advanced fee fraud earned him the appointment. He, therefore, called on the nominee to sustain the tempo. Yusuf also advised the nominee to be wary of a potential threat especially from the individuals who benefited from the proceeds of corruption. “The nominee must acknowledge the potential challenges from the forces that benefit from the status quo.

“There will be resistance from beneficiaries of corruption in the country owing to the strong interplay between power, politics and money,” he said. He, however, urged the new EFCC boss to be courageous and exhibit a high sense of professionalism and commitment in the discharge of his duty without fear or favour. “The nominee, if confirmed by the senate, must partner with the Civil Society Organisations, the media and other stakeholders to ensure the robust fight against corruption.

“Fighting corruption in a society like ours should not be a one-man show, hence the need for synergy to achieve the desired result,” he said. He also urged the nominee to ensure transparency and accountability in the discharge of his duty. The nominee has successfully investigated and testified in the prosecution of many cases leading to convictions and recovery of looted money and assets across the world.

Bawa as the head of the EFCC team investigating Mrs Diezani Allison-Madueke from 2015 till date, his team has recovered millions of dollars’ worth of property in Nigeria, the U.K., U.S.A, and U.A.E including 92 of such assets in Nigeria. Another notable investigation Bawa has been involved in is the one involving a former Governor of Niger State, Muazu Babangida Aliyu, who is currently facing trial.

Bawa also supervised the investigations of Atlantic Energy Group-from 2014 to 2015 leading to the recovery of assets in Nigeria, the UK, USA, Switzerland, UAE and Canada. He also headed the investigations of Crude Oil Swaps and OPA case from 2014 to2015, also leading to the recovery of assets (NAN)