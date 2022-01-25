Group lauds Armed Forces for remarkable improvement in Nigerian security, unity

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

The Armed Forces of Nigeria has been commended for its sacrifices and commitment to the unity of the country.

The Unity Advocacy Group,UAG,

in a press release, recognised significant improvement attained by the present administration Armed Forces.

Commending the effort of the Armed Forces in the past one year, the Unity Advocacy Group said the AFN under the present leadership has been able to stabilise the country.

Newsdiaryonline reported that the service chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. LEO Irabor were appointed to the office 26th January, 2021.

UAG in the press release signed by the Convener, Ifeanyi Aigbedion, said from where the present leadership met the security situation, they have been remarkable improvement.

The group therefore appealed to Nigerians to continue to support, cooperate and pray for the successes of the military.

The press release said the leadership of the AFN have shown commitment, unity and determination which has brought results in the various operations across the country.

“Not forgetting that our brothers and sisters in the Northeast had a peaceful Christmas celebration in 2021 due to the dexterity of military personnel in that region.

“In the South-South, economic saboteurs stealing crude oil are not finding it easy. Similarly, bandits in the North-West are under pressure. While, criminals in the South-East are being rooted out.

“The past one year has been one of good story that will get better with the support of the citizens.

“We must appreciate the sacrifices of our dear military personnel and give them the needed support to restore peace and stability in our country,” said UAG.

