Group lauds APC reconciliation drive in Zamfara

A popular social media group in Zamfara “Matawalle Media Crew“ has commended the national leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) for uniting party members in the state.

Group Chairman Abdul Bala gave the commendation at a news conference on Friday in Gusau.

The group also applauded Gov. Bello Matawalle, former Gov. Abdul’aziz Yari and Sen. Kabiru Marafa for displaying maturity which led to the successful reconciliation of the party with aggrieved members in the state.

“This is an indication that our leaders have Zamfara in their hearts. We believe the reconciliation will lead to ending the security challenges facing our dear state.

“This will also put rest to prolonged political instability and promote general development in the state,’’ he said.

“On behalf of the entire members of the group, I wish to extend our appreciation and congratulations to Gov. Matawalle for recording this great success.

“Youths as major beneficiaries of Matawalle’s, we should support government in promoting unity and stability,“ Bala said.

He cautioned youths, especially social media handlers, to avoid any comments that would lead to disintegration of the reconciliation process.

“We should work towards supporting government in promoting unity in the state,’’ Bala explained. (NAN)

