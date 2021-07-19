Group lauds Alakija’s entrepreneurship skills at 70

A group of youths under the aegis of Africa’s Young Entrepreneurs (AYE) has described Mrs Folorunso Alakija as a woman whose sterling qualities and entrepreneurship skills to be emulated by young Nigerians.

The President of AYE, Mr Summy Francis, stated this at an event to celebrate Alakija’s 70th birthday on Sunday night at the Entrepreneurship Village, Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Alakija clocked 70 years on July 15.

The group praised God for giving her opportunity to clock 70 years on earth, adding that her contributions to the development of humanity was highly commendable.

Francis, who is also the Special Adviser to Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu on Entrepreneurship Development described Alakija as a role model, servant leader and lover of God .

He described Alakija as a great entrepreneur and philanthropist worthy of emulation.

He also described her as a woman of wisdom not just in business, finance and fashion but in faith and love for God and humanity.

“She is a great entrepreneur and philanthropist worth emulating. She has added value to humanity and the work of God.

“She can be described as a woman of wisdom not just in business, finance and fashion but in faith and love for God and humanity, a great mother to all and a pillar of hope for Africa and the world at large.

“We need people like her in position of authority, so that she can use her wealth of experience to bring rapid transformation to the people.

“We decided to celebrate our Grand Matron and as an entrepreneur whose contributions to human development is outstanding,” he said.

Francis urged her to continue being herself and make more meanings to humanity. (NAN)

