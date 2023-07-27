Group lauds AbdulRazaq over subsidy removal interventions in Kwara 

By Bushrah Yusuf-Badmus

An interest group, Civil Society Action Coalition on Education for All (CSACEFA), has commended Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara for his intervention to cushion the effects of petrol subsidy removal on the people of the state.

Coordinator of CSACEFA, Kwara chapter, Abdurrahman Ayuba, gave the commendation in a statement issued on Thursday in Ilorin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abdulrazaq had, on Monday, approved immediate cash-backing of 2019 and 2020 promotions for staff members of the State Teaching Service Commission.

NAN also reports that an approval had earlier been granted on the cash-backing of arrears of promotion for TESCOM from 2015 to 2018.

The governor also approved cash-backing for 2021 promotion exercise of teaching and non-teaching staff members of SUBEB and restoration of steps to all of them.

According to Ayuba, these decisions will, without doubt, make more money available to the public servants at this crucial period, and, in turn, boost their morale, thereby enhancing quality service delivery.

”In the same vein, we commend the state government for extension of the free bus ride for students of tertiary institutions in the state.

”These are indeed important steps taken by the governor at this period of economic hardship, occasioned by the removal of petrol subsidy,” Ayuba said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

