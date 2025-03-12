Group intensifies fight against substandard pharmaceutical products

An NGO, Save the Consumers Initiative (SCI), has renewed the fight against pharmaceutical, fake and substandard products that are doing enormous damage

By Salisu Sani-Idris

An NGO, Save the Consumers Initiative (SCI), has renewed the fight against pharmaceutical, fake and substandard products that are doing enormous damage to Nigerian consumers.

The Executive Director of the initiative, Mr Aliyu Ilias, stated this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ilias decried that Nigerian consumers have continued to be on the receiving end of bad services and the consumptions of substandard products.

He said that the need for transparency in services and products in Nigeria has been a continuous clamour from consumers as the country continues to grapple with poor services and substandard products.

He said, ” A case in hand is the fake pharmaceutical product among other substandard products Nigerians consume daily, there must be a stop to it and it is a collective responsibility.”

Ilias, therefore, implored the consumers to endeavour to consume responsibly by double checking the authenticity of products and services through the regulatory bodies.

” There must be a window of effective communication between the consumers and regulatory bodies in Nigeria.

” Nigerians must be informed adequately on the standards and qualities of goods and services in Nigeria,” he said.

Ilias said that as part of activities to mark the World Consumer Rights Day 2025 scheduled for March 14, the initiative would organise a conference to bring together stakeholders to chart a way forward for transparent dealing.

This, according to him, will be achieved through open terms and conditions of products or services that consumers can interpret before embarking on service.

” The conference to be held on March 14, will raise awareness of consumer rights, protection, and empowerment across Nigeria.

” It will also present an opportunity for regulatory bodies in the country to explain their level of mediation between the users of services, products and the producers of goods and services in Nigeria.

” Keynote Speaker at the conference is Tunji Bello, Executive Vice Chairman, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

” While the Director-General, Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Dr Ifeanyi Okeke and the Director-General, National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Moji Adeyeye, will be the Special Guests of Honour.” (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)