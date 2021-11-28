Group inaugurates mobile learning, advocacy platform for youths

An NGO, Citizens Common, has created a mobile learning platform for youths, to encourage advocacy for social change and interaction with leaders.

The platform, tagged ‘Youth Action Do Something Change Makers Social Action Hub’, was inaugurated on Sunday in Abuja by the Chief Executive of the organisation, Mr Olalekan Oshunkoya.

The platform is supported by FromProtestToAction project.

According to Oshunkoya, the platform will help to activate and amplify new opportunities for youths and bridge capacity gap in demanding for good governance.

He said that the platform has over 300 course contents, with quizzes, animations, videos and links for convenient learning.

According to him, the courses support wide range of topics around social impact, social justice, advocacy, communication, citizenship and leadership, among others.

He said it provides possibilities for accreditation and certifications to participants from partner organisations.

Oshunkoya added that the platform would give users the opportunity to connect and collaborate with fellow change makers though social profiles, private messages, activity feeds and community project groups.

“Users could also connect with their peers and mentors and explore collaborative action to amplify impact.

“The hub provides unlimited resources to support learning and impact needs of community members,” he added.

The official also said that the platform has opportunities for jobs and grants.

Ms Joan Ayuba, Programme Associate, Communications and Engagement at Citizens Common, also said that the hub sought to leverage the increased passion of young Nigerians to demand accountability from all levels of government.

Ayuba said that the FromProtestToAction project was focused on three key areas, including community change programme under which 30 high potential youth leaders in the country will be trained.

“The second project is the citizen conversations for new Nigeria, which is a series of national debates and town hall sessions to create awareness and highlight policy issues of importance .

“The third project is the legal commons partnership that seeks to use strategic litigation to challenge some of the policies and initiatives that stiffen the civic space, reduce government accountability and sometimes tramples the constitutional rights of Nigerians,” she said.

She said that the overall aim was to renew the interest of the youths in demanding for accountability at all levels of government, as well as ensure their protection and safety.(NAN)

