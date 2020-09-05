Group inaugurates ‘Life After WAEC’ initiative in FCT Schools

The Greater Nigeria Initiative, has inaugurated a ‘Life After WAEC’ initiative for students in graduating classes of various secondary schools in the FCT.

Hajiya Aishatu Ismaila, coverner and leader of the group, speaking during the inauguration at the Air Force Girls Secondary School in Abuja, said the programme was aimed at promoting human capital development among students in graduating classes.

She said the initiative would be taken to various secondary schools in the country to promote skill acquisition that would bring about entrepreneurship and empowerment among the students.

She said that youths were an integral part of the country whose contribution to national development was of paramount importance.

“These set of youths must be introduced into an experience and exposure that will play vital roles in nation building and help the nation provide services of the highest quality to her citizens.

“What announces a person is not the association but his or her contributions.

“This programme is targeted at all graduating students writing WAEC in various secondary schools in the country and we want them to know there is another kind of life after secondary school.

“We want them to be useful to the society and contribute their quota to the development of the country,” she said.

Miss Maryam Babangida, a final year student of the school, while appreciating the group for the initiative, said she had improved her writing and photography skills as a result of the trainings received.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the skills learnt include writing skills, photography, bead making and sewing among others.(NAN)