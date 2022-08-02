Group in Kwara campaigns for Tinubu’s presidency

By Afusat Agunbiade-O

A group, Tinubu Triumphant Forum (TTF), began a public sensitisation in Ilorin on Tuesday on the major transformations Nigeria would witness with the emergence of Bola Tinubu as president in 2023.

Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 general elections.

Coordinator of TTF in Diaspora, Abdulhameed Sambo, urged members to go to their various local government areas and mobilise the people at the grassroots for APC to win the 2023 elections

He said the sensitisation programme of the group involved advocacy visits to political leaders and influential individuals within and outside the state.

He urged member to also keep their voter cards jealously to enable them to vote for Bola Tinubu at the 2023 election.

In his remarks, Alhaji Ganiyu Galadima, one-time presidential candidate of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), said the group’s objective was to mobilise people at the grassroots to vote for Tinubu.

He assured that if Tinubu wins the 2023 election, “there will be a huge transformation of the country and improvement in the various sectors critical to national development.’’

Another contributor, Alhaja Rabiat AbdulRahaman, retired Permanent Secretary, Kwara State Ministry of Communication, solicited for support by youths and women to ensure the actualisation of Tinubu’s presidency for a better Nigeria.

Abdul-Hameed Oladipupo, Publisher, Kwara People Magazine, charged members to be steadfast and uprightly aggressive in marketing the personality of Tinubu and those of all APC candidates ahead of the general elections. (NAN)

