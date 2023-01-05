Group honours Transcorp Hilton for promoting youth development

By Gami Tadanyigbe

Junior Concept International (JCI), Aso Chapter, has rewarded Transcorp Hilton, a notable hospitality company in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), for promoting youth development by partnering with it to build skills of youths.

Presenting the awards during its 2022 Convention and Investiture of 2023 President, in Abuja, Mr Oladipupo Abayomi, President, JCI, said Transcorp has been a long-time partner of the non-profit organisation for over 22 years.

According to him, JCI, Aso chapter, also presented Partnership Appreciation awards to the chamber’s youth development partners for their various contributions to the advancement of the mission and vision of JCI Aso.

“It contributes to the growth and development of enterprising young leaders across various sectors of the economy through the sponsorship of developmental programmes and community-impact focused projects.

“Tanscorp Hilton, Abuja played a very important and strategic role in the implementation of all 2022 programmes, business meetings, training and seminars.

“The Annual Convention and Investiture of 2023 President through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) which aims to impact youth and community development.

“On behalf of the Leadership and members of JCI Aso, we appreciate the Management of Transcorp Hilton for the partnership opportunity which resulted in the Upskilling of members on their leadership journey within the organization,” Abayomi said.

He also shared hopes for continued partnership to ensure sustainable development in the community.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Junior Chamber International Aso is one of the Leading Local Organization of Junior Chamber International, Nigeria, domiciled in Abuja Metropolis.

The organization also has presence in over 29 states in Nigeria, and 129 Countries in the world. (NAN)