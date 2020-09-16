Group honours Adesina with certificate of excellent performance

Share the news













The Committee of Youth on Mobilisation and Sensitisation (CYMS), on Wednesday honoured Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity with certificate of excellent performance.

The presentation was made in Abuja by a three-man delegation of CYMS led by its Director-General, Mr Obinna Nwaka.

At the event, Tonto Dikeh, the CYMS’s Director, Socials and Empowerment, briefed the Presidential aide on the organisation’s activities as well as informed him on its forthcoming programme on empowerment, sensitisation and employment.

Dikeh, who is also the Ad hoc Chairman on COVID-19 Youth Empowerment Scheme (CYES), said that the organisation focused more on empowering Nigerians youths with access to verified information on Federal government policies and programmes, capacity building and grants support.

While presenting its official concept documents, Mr Abdullahi Abba, Director, Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, emphasised on the need for the group to work assiduously with the office of the Presidential aide in areas of promotion and Sensitisation.

“Moreso, now that Nigerians need to be informed down to the grassroots level by direct and indirect engagement on government’s activities”.

Responding, Mr Femi Adesina commended the organisation’s effort in reawakening the consciousness of Nigerians on the policies and programmes of the government.

The Committee of Youth on Mobilization and Sensitisation (CYMS) is a Federal government group, set up to drive youth inclusion in governance, empowerment opportunities and active participation in every decision making process that concerns the young people of the country.

CYMS is a monitoring, mobilisation and sensitisation platform of young people, and also assisting the Federal government in areas of sensitisation, promotion of its policies and programmes.

In the same vein, it encourages the youths to ensure patriotism and key into the programmes of the Government.(NAN)

