Group holds special prayers against killings in Plateau

A group, Initiative for Better and Brighter Nigeria (IBBN) on Saturday organised a special prayer session against the rising security challenges currently confronting Plateau and other parts of the country.

Members of the group, who appeared on black clothes, walked from the old airport junction and converged on the popular secretariat junction for the prayer.

Speaking at the event, convener of the group, Prophet Isa El-buba, condemned the Christmas eve attacks that claimed hundred of lives and left many injured.

The attacks also destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

El-buba, who decried the spate of killings and wanton destruction of properties in the state, said the prayers were aimed at seeking God’s intervention against the menace.

“We are here to pray against the mindless killing of innocent citizens of Plateau; to seek God’s intervention against the menace.

“We are also using this medium to call on the Federal Government to end these killings and ensure justice for the victims.

“So, we are also appealing to the federal government to do what is right by ensuring that those behind these killings are apprehended and made to face the law.

“We want to see action from the government and security agencies. These killings persist because there is no deterrents,” he said.

El-buba, however, commended President Bola Tinubu for directing the security agencies to address all forms of insecurity in the state.

He also commended the state government for the proactive step taken in addressing the issue, while applauding the declaration of days of mourning for those killed.

The convener, however, called on the state government to ban the production and consumption of “goskolo” and regulate the sale of other alcoholic contents in the state. (NAN)

By Polycarp Auta

