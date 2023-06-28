Group holds special prayer for peace, unity, security in Nigeria

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

A group, the Nigerian Patriotic Group, has organised a special prayer on Wednesday in Kano, for peace, unity and improved security for progress in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the prayer session was held at Bayero University old site’s Central Mosque.

The president of the group, Malam Amir Al-Ilori, explained that the special prayer was organised to ask God to guide President Bola Tinubu and other Nigerian leaders to deliver good governance.

Al-Ilori further said that the prayer was also for God to grant security agencies the wisdom and strategy to end the lingering insecurity affecting every part of the country.

“The federal and state governments as well as the members of the national and state assemblies all need our prayers for smooth and successful tenure.

“The prayer, with recitation of the Qur’an, is deliberately put together to ask God to guide and protect all our leaders to lead us well.

“We have a duty to pray for them, to be able to deliver their tasks, which in the long run will promote good governance that will serve the interest of the people,” Al-Ilori said. (NAN)

