Group hails Senate for confirming Tunji-Ojo’s nomination

By Naomi Sharang

Foremost Human Rights Lawyers group, Global Integrity Crusade Network (GICN), has lauded the Senate for taking the path of justice and fairness by confirming Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo as minister.

President of the Network, Edward Omaga made the commendation while addressing newsmen at the National Assembly on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tunji-Ojo (Ondo) was among the 45 ministerial nominees confirmed on Monday by the Senate.

NAN also reports that some groups, including a lawyer, had been pushing that the Senate should not confirm Tunji-Ojo, due to alleged discrepancies in his Discharge Certificate of NYSC.

Omaga said, “One of the noblest things this 10th Assembly has done is not to condone mischiefs and blackmails.

“The Senate, though gives the public listening ears in matters of national concerns, must also take its time to do proper investigation and crosscheck facts so the institution won’t be misled.

“The nomination of Rep. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo and the controversies around it, is one that has caught our attention, knowing the calibres of people peddling issues around and calling on the Senate not to confirm him as minister.

“We thank God the Senate did not listen to them. We hail the Senate for living above board.

“Tunji-Ojo, though we have not met him or had personal contact with him before now, we understand has been a member of the 9th House of Representatives and served as Chairman, House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

“He contested again in 2023 and won convincingly. In each of the elections, he submitted his details to INEC. Where were these elements then? Why didn’t they raise issues?

“We have taken the pains of doing some background checks and our findings are pointing towards the direction that the young man is being unjustly witch-hunted, for the simple reason that some people do not sanction his nomination.

“How long shall we continue to sacrifice competence and versatility on the altar of politics and sentiments?”(NAN)

