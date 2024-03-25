Group hails NCS on cancellation of 25% penalty on imported vehicles

National Civil Society Council of Nigeria (NCSCN) has commended the Federal Government and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on the initiation of a 90-day window for the regularisation of import duties on vehicles.

This is contained in a statement by the Executive Director of NCSCN, Blessing Akinlosotu, on Sunday in Abuja.

Akinlosotu said the NCS had in a statement by its National Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada, on March 22, announced the decision on specific categories of vehicles, effective from March 4 to July 5.

He said the NCS under the directives of the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, took the step to ease economic hardship and encourage compliance, by approving the suspension of the 25 per cent penalty previously imposed in addition to import duty on improperly imported vehicles.

According to him, stakeholders, including vehicle owners, importers, and agents, are encouraged to seize this opportunity to regularise import duty payments within the designated 90-day timeframe.

“This is another highly commendable gesture by the Government of President Bola Tinubu, through the Federal Ministry of Finance, and the Nigeria Customs Service to cushion the hardship on Nigerians as a result of the global economic down-turn.

“The NCS under the Adewale Adeniyi’s leadership has given unprecedented human face to the service, of which the civil society council deeply appreciates as the conscience of the citizenry and voice of the masses.

“This waiver and removal of penalty charges will go a very long way in boosting individual and organisational business economies, while having a positive ripple out effect on families.

“With more of such strategic interventions coming from the Minister of Finance and the NCS, our council believes the present nationwide hardship would be remarkably ameliorated in no distant time,” he said.

The group thanked President Tinubu, the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun and the Customs boss for the development.

They called on the citizenry to exercise patience with the government while it makes efforts to address the current economic hardship.

According to Akinlosotu, the government is trying its best considering the numerous interventions being rolled out. (NAN)

By Sumaila Ogbaje