Group hails NASS for approving e-transmission of election results

Progressive Alliance Group (PAG), a socio-political organisation has hailed the conference committee of the National Assembly for putting to rest the controversy over e-transmission of election results.

The commendation is contained in a statement jointly signed by the chairman and secretary of the group, Mr Ocheni Achile and Akin Abayomi, respectively.

It said that the decision of the NASS committee left INEC with the option of choosing either electronic or manual mode of transmitting election results.

The group commended the NASS committee for aligning with public opinion, hence putting to rest the controversy over the mode of transmitting the election result to be used.

The group stated that its position had always been geared to real reforms in the country’s electoral system, saying that the only way for the country to get the right leaders was to first fix the electoral system.

“Therefore, the amended clause of Section 52 that gives INEC the lead way to use electronic mode of transmitting election results will further boost the citizens’ participation in elections.

“Consequently, this will also reduce voter apathy, thuggery and minimise electoral fraud. As a body, we give INEC Chairman Prof Mahmud the thumbs up for his leadership roles and giant strides.

“We pass a vote of confidence on INEC. This group supports INEC’s innovative drive. Our position is that INEC should build on its previous achievements and give the country credible elections in the future

“We urge NASS to fast track the harmonisation of the bill and transmit same to Mr President for his assent before the end of 2021”, the group said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...