Group hails NASS for approving e-transmission of election results

October 29, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Progressive Alliance Group (PAG), a socio-political organisation has hailed the conference committee of the National Assembly for putting to rest the controversy over e-transmission of election results.

The commendation contained in a statement jointly signed by the and secretary of the group, Mr Ocheni Achile and Akin Abayomi, respectively.

It said that the decision of the NASS committee left INEC with the option of choosing either electronic or manual mode of transmitting election results.

The group commended the NASS committee for aligning with public opinion, hence putting to rest the controversy over the mode of transmitting the election result to be used.

The group stated that its position had always been geared to real in the country’s system, saying that the only way for the country to get the right leaders was to first fix the system.

“Therefore, the amended clause of Section 52 that gives INEC the lead way to use electronic mode of transmitting election results will further boost the citizens’ participation in elections.

“Consequently, this will also reduce voter apathy, thuggery and minimise fraud. As a body, we give INEC Prof Mahmud the thumbs up for his leadership roles and giant strides.

“We pass a vote of INEC. This group supports INEC’s innovative drive. position that INEC should build its and give the country credible elections in the future

“We urge NASS to fast track the harmonisation of the bill and transmit same to Mr President for his assent before the end of 2021”, the group said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,