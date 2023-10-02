Group hails CDS for outstanding achievements in 100 days

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Better Nigeria Movement (BNM), a Civil Society Group, has commended the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, for his exemplary leadership and dedication to the security and stability of Nigeria.

Coordinator of BNM, Olayemi Esan, gave the commendation on Monday in a congratulatory message to the CDS on his 100 days in office as defence chief.

Esan said the defence chief had since his appointment on June 23, demonstrated a high level of professionalism and competence in the discharge of his duties.

She said that Musa had continued to give operational directives to the Armed Forces of Nigeria through the service chiefs in line with the directive of President Bola Tinubu to the military and other security agencies to tackle the nation’s security challenges.

According to her, the CDS has assured the nation of the commitment of the armed forces under his command to put an end to the security challenges facing the country.

Esan said the Nigerian military had, since the appointment of Musa, recorded significant achievements in the fight against various security threats in various parts of the country.

“Under the Chief of Defence Staff’s leadership, there has been a significant reduction in the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the Southeast region which has impacted more positively on the economy.

“His strategic approach and collaboration with other security agencies have contributed to a more stable environment in the region.

“The CDS has ensured that the military respects human rights and engages in dialogue with stakeholders to address the root causes of the agitation.

He has also ensured the reduction of the impact of bandits and Boko Haram, who have been terrorising the northwest and northeast regions respectively, she said.

The coordinator said that Gen. Musa’s leadership had deployed more troops and equipment to the areas confronted with insecurity and intensified intelligence gathering and collaboration with other security agencies.

She said the efforts of the CDS towards mitigating the impact of terrorism and banditry as well as safeguarding lives and properties of Nigerians was evident in the decline of the threats in various parts of the country.

“In Southern Kaduna, Operations have also been expanded to close some gaps to stop terrorist activities in some local governments of the region.

“The fight against oil thieves, who have been depriving Nigeria of trillions of naira in revenue.

“These achievements are remarkable and commendable, considering the challenges and constraints that the CDS inherited from his predecessors.

“We appreciate his courage and commitment to restoring peace and order in our land,” the group added.

The group urged the CDS to continue to do more in the next phase of his tenure and assured him of support and cooperation in the bid to fulfil his mandate.

She also called on Nigerians to rally behind the armed forces in the effort to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation.

According to her, the challenges facing the nation require a collective effort, and we must stand united in the face of adversity.

“Together, we can create a safer and more prosperous Nigeria.

“We are confident that with Gen. Musa at the helm of affairs, Nigeria is in safe hands and if he can achieve all these in 100 days, what the future holds is indescribable.

“We also implore the government and relevant authorities to continue providing the necessary resources and support to ensure the success of his security strategies,” she said. (NAN)

