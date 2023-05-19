Group hails Buhari over appointment of new NEDC MD

By Chimezie Godfrey

The North East Stability Group (NESG) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the appointment of the new Managing Director and CEO of North East Development Commission (NEDC), Umar Abubakar Hashidu in Acting Capacity pending confirmation by the Senate.

The group in a press release signed by its Chairman, Dr,Musa Mohammed Wakili noted that the appointment of Hashidu in that capacity has once again demonstrated the commitment of Mr. President to give more apportunity to the youths in the country to express their capacities.

It also congratulated the new NEDC helmsman for meriting the confidence of President Buhari to have been given the task of changing the narrative of the insurgency- ravaged region.

Praying for a successful tenure for the new NEDC boss, the North East Stability Group urged Hashidu to ensure that he discharges enormous responsibility of hie new office in the manner that would encourage more appointment of youthful Nigerians into high political and administrative positions.