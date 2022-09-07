Group hails Akeredolu on Ex-OSOPADEC chair’s recommendation as NDDC’s MD

By Segun Giwa

A group, Ilaje Unity Forum, has commended Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State for recommending Mr Gbenga Edema, as the managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Edema, who hails from Ogogoro in Ilaje Local Government Area of the state, is the immediate past Chairman of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC).

The group in a statement signed by it’s Chairman, Stephen Jatuwase and Secretary, Olabanji Orogbemi, in Akure on Wednesday, said that Edema was eminently qualified to be the next managing director of NDDC.

The group also lauded the governor on the recommendation of his Special Adviser on Education, Mrs Wunmi Ilawole, as state representative on the NDDC board.

According to the group, Edema served meritoriously and without blemish as the chairman of OSOPADEC from 2017 to 2021.

“Knowing fully well that the development Ondo State will garner by having one of her own to occupy the position of the managing director of the NDDC, what we need at the moment is to support the governor’s efforts at bringing the position to Ondo State.

“We salute our indefatigable Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, for nominating Hon Gbenga Edema as well as his believe in the spirit of justice, fairness and equity by echoing that it is the turn of Ondo State to produce the MD.

“We also appeal and call on President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate the board without delay,” the statement read in parts.

The group noted that in accordance with Section 12, 1 of the NDDC act, the President nominated Edema and had since been screened and confirmed by the Senate for the NDDC job.

“We are stunned by the insinuation of some faceless individuals

that Hon. Gbenga Edema is not from

an oil producing community.

“Those behind such irritating falsehood ought not to have exhibited their ignorance to the whole world if they are aware that Edema, being from an oil producing community, had served as the Chairman of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC).

“Edema’s unblemish tenure and track records during his time at OSOPADEC are still dotting various parts of the mandate areas.

“The detractors should know that the issue of Edema not being from the oil producing area of Ondo State had been laid to rest as far back in 2017 in Suit No HOK/27/2017. Otunba Erejuwa & 6 Ors. v. Governor of Ondo State & 2 Ors.

“In line with Section 12, 1 of the NDDC act, the President nominated Hon Gbenga Edema and and had also been screened and confirmed by the Nigerian Senate as member of the yet to be inaugurated board the NDDC since the year 2019,” it stated. (NAN)

