Group hails Akanbi’s appointment as KWASU VC

The ‘Ilorin Anchor Men and Women Initiative’, a socio-cultural association, has congratulated Prof. Mohammed Akanbi on his appointment as the Vice-Chancellor of Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete.

The felicitation is contained in a statement jointly signed by the President and Secretary of the initiative, Mr Adamu Olufadi and Mr Abdulrahman Solagberu respectively in Ilorin.

The association also commended Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of the state for putting a round peg in a round hole.

It described Akanbi’s appointment as a landmark achievement in his career and to the academic community of Ilorin community.

The association also felicitated with the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, Mustapha Akanbi family, the Nigerian Bar Association and other bodies for having one of their own, accorded with the well-deserved appointment.

The association prayed the Almighty Allah to grant the Vice-Chancellor, knowledge and wisdom to steer the affairs of the institution.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Akanbi was appointed on April 1, succeeding Prof. Abdulrasheed Na’Allah who is now at the University of Abuja.

NAN also reports that KWASU, established in 2009, is the 77th university to be registered by the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC).

The university was designed to be a centre for community service and entrepreneurship. (NAN)