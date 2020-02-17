Group hails AGF for ensuring fairness in dispensation of justice

Dependable Patriotic Alliance (DPA), a pro-democracy group, has commended the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Mr Abubakar Malami, for ensuring fairness in the dispensation of justice in recent judicial pronouncements by the Supreme Court.

The National Leader of the group, Chief Nwosu Emmanuel, made the commendation when he led a delegation to summit a letter of appreciation to the office of the AGF on Monday in Abuja.

Emmanuel also applauded the AGF for standing with the Supreme Court of Nigeria on the aftermath of many judicial pronouncements by the apex court.

He advised the AGF to use his good office to protect the judiciary against unpatriotic politicians who attack and blackmail the system because of their personal interest.

Emmanuel alleged that some politicians have adopted various unethical and antidemocratic means of intimidation to malign the Supreme Court and its justices.

He said that the nation’s apex court does not dabble into political partisanship in the dispensation of justice.

Emmanuel, therefore, urged politicians to avoid dragging the respected institution of the Supreme Court to the mud in their desperation to achieve cheap political gain.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that DPA is a political organisation made up of Nigerians from all works of life, who believe in the unity, peace and progress of the country as enshrined in National Coat of Arms. (NAN)