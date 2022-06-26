Group gives WAEC Scholarships to 35 indigent students in Imo

By Peter Okolie

The Old Peers of Owerri Development Initiative, a non-governmental organisation based in Abuja, Saturday awarded WAEC scholarships to 35 indigent students from seven schools in the Owerri Municipal Council of Imo.

The award is the second edition following the maiden project in 2021.

Presenting the scholarships in Owerri, the Interim National President of the organisation, Dr Nina Nwulu, urged the beneficiaries to show determination in succeeding in life.

“Under no circumstance should you joke with your education or indulge in drugs.

“The mentality that education is a scam should be jettisoned because in Nigeria, your certificate counts,” she said.

Nwulu, who described education as the “hallmark to every development,” urged the Federal Government to do the needful in resolving its impasse with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

“The issue is not about salary but about the government putting in place all the infrastructure that would make reading and learning conducive for students.

“We want our students to be exposed to every facility needed to learn properly; the lecturers are equally going through hell in terms of their packages.

“If politicians taught by teachers can be comfortable, why not the teachers,” Nwulu, a senior lecturer at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), asked.

The Coordinator of the organisation, Mr Jasper Opara, said the body aimed to assist the beneficiaries fulfill their academic pursuit.

According to him, if the students miss it at this stage of their major examination, they can lose it from there.

Opara, who explained that 25 students were sponsored in 2021, expressed delight that most of them performed excellently in the WAEC examinations.

He explained that the organisation, with different chapters in seven states and some countries, was made up of people from different tribes, who grew up and schooled in Owerri.

Also, the Secretary of the organisation, Mrs Olaedo Ike-Godson, said the body was passionate about helping government and doing charitable work, literacy, health programs, economic empowerment and sanitation.

One of the beneficiaries, Franklin Igwe from Emmanuel College, commended the organisation for the gesture.

“It will spur me to focus more on education so that when I grow up, I will be able to sponsor those around me,” another beneficiary, Miss Precious Onyemuche, said. (NAN)

