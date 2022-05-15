Group frowns at PDP’s call for Emefiele’s resignation

By Florence Onuegbu

The Centre for Integrity and Good Governance (CIGG) has frowned at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP’s) request that Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele should resign for alleged political partisanship.

PDP had in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba, accused the CBN under Emefiele of massive looting and manipulations.

The party then asked that Emefiele should resign and be ready for investigation and prosecution.

However, Mr Waheed Aderibigbe, CIGG Convener, in a statement on Sunday, said that PDP thrived in nagging.

Aderibigbe acknowledged the constitutional right of PDP to hold opinions on any issue, but said that calling for Emefiele’s resignation was baseless.

“We are aghast that a party like the PDP …. is the one tagging the Buhari government and Emefiele as corrupt.

”While we do not hold brief for the APC government or Emefiele, as they can adequately speak for themselves, we are bemused by the brazen boldness of the PDP to tag any government or person in Nigeria as corrupt,” he said.

He alleged that PDP and its members engaged in corruption in Nigeria during its 16 years of leadership.

”The PDP should let Emefiele be, as he continues to clean the mess and heal the injury which the PDP inflicted on the nation,” the CIGG convener said. (NAN)

