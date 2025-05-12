Group faults Primate Ayodele over remarks on Adelabu’s 2027 ambition

The Oyo State Voluntary Campaigners (OSVC) has faulted Primate Elijah Ayodele over his comments on Chief Adebayo Adelabu’s 2027 gubernatorial ambition, describing them as unwarranted.

By Akeem Abas

This is contained in a statement signed by its Chairman, Dr Dele Atiba, and made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Monday.

NAN recalls that Ayodele had said in an interview published by a national newspaper on Sunday that Adelabu, the Minister of Power, cannot become the governor of Oyo State

The prominent primate in the interview also predicted unrest among Muslims and resistance from the Oke-Ogun region in Oyo politics.

However, the group said the cleric’s remarks were misleading, urging the public to disregard what it described as politically motivated and baseless prophecies.

It said that many of Ayodele’s pronouncements usually targeted influential figures, calling them deliberate moves to gain political attention or patronage from those in positions of power.

The group recalled Ayodele’s 2022 prophecy that President Bola Tinubu would lose the election, adding that such contradictions cast doubt on the authenticity and credibility of the cleric’s spiritual claims.

It warned that if such actions persist, the group may be compelled to formally petition appropriate authorities, as blackmail under the guise of prophecy should not be condoned.

The OSVC reaffirmed support for Adelabu, describing him as divinely backed for 2027.