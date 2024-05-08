Group faults Atiku on Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway

Concerned Nigerian Network in Diaspora (CNND), a Pressure Group, has faulted former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar’s critism of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Project, describing it as baseless.

Mr James Erebuoye, the President, CNND, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Abubakar had alleged that the project was embarked upon because of business ties between President Bola Tinubu and Gilbert Chagoury, the owner of the Hitech Construction Company.

But Erebuoye, said that there was no iota of truth in the claim.

He said that Nigerians should focus on the capabilities, integrity and service delivery of the company, rather than some mundane issues.

Erebuoyo, also the President, Rebuild Nigeria Movement Worldwide, advised Nigerians to consider the company’s credibility and service delivery capabilities regardless of its ownership.(NAN)

By Emmanuel Mogbede