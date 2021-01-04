Group extols Tinubu’s leadership, democratic virtues 

A political group, the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Grassroots Volunteers (BAT – GV), says it will fully support former Lagos State governor, Sen. Bola Tinubu, if he decides to content for president in 2023. The group, in a statement signed by its national coordinator, Mr Dozie Nwankodu, on Sunday in Lagos, said its support was in the national interest. Nwankodu said that the choice of Tinubu was also premised on the sterling records of his achievements, especially in the areas of human development, democracy and peace building.

According to him, Tinubu’s detribalised nature is second to none, judging from the composition of his government as Lagos State governor, which encompassed all tribes. The National Coordinator said this was in addition to the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader’s love for national unity and development. “If you critically take stock of Nigeria’s past and present leaders and their contributions to human development, you would see that Tinubu believes that the true essence of leadership is planting life-time seeds.

“He is the only leader alive today that has demonstrated such. “Look at those he has empowered politically and entrepreneurially across the country, you would not but concede to the fact that his definition of leadership is empowerment. “So, the barometer to measure a true leader is from those he has built, and without mentioning names, the list is endless,” Nwankodu said.

He explained that Tinubu’s believe in a democratic, peaceful and united Nigeria is unquestionable, taking cognisance of his immense contributions in actualising the annulled June 12, 1993 Presidential election. “Without mincing words, Tinubu was frontal to achieving the democracy we are enjoying today. “Tinubu with other pro-democratic personalities across the country stood firm during the military junta to ensure that Nigeria returned to a democratic government even at the expense of their lives.

“If you carefully consider all he has done for the country so far, you would understand that he is the kind of leader Nigerians presently want,” he said. The National Coordinator, however, cautioned those against Tinubu’s quest for the nation’s presidency. He described them as enemies of national progress that have contributed little or nothing for meaningful national development, even their respective states. “Those against Tinubu today, where were they when the country was on the brink pre-1999?

“Where were they when Tinubu staked his neck for an egalitarian and democratic Nigeria? Those are the clogs of progress on the wheel of national development. “They should have no choice but support, because even without an official declaration by Tinubu to contest for Nigeria’s presidency, he has already received overwhelming support of Nigerians within and in the Diaspora,” Nwankodu said. Nwankodu further maintained that Tinubu has more supporters across the country than he even imagines.

He said that the BAT-GV was formed as a support group in 2019, having collapsed the Buhari/Osinbajo Governance Continuity Agenda ( BOGCA), after winning the presidential elections that year. “After winning the 2019 Presidential elections, the BOGCA metamorphed into BAT – GV. “With strong structures in the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and in the Diaspora, BAT-GV has over three million registered membership, even as it yet to embarked on any mobilisation”.

He hinted that the group would officially kick-start her nationwide sensitisation and mobilisation this January. Nwankodu explained that this is to ensure that Tinubu wins landslide after securing the APC Presidential ticket. (NAN)