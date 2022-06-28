Group extols resignation by former Chief Justice of Nigeria

Mr Chukwuma Okenwa, Executive Director of Leadership and Entrepreneurship Advocacy Network Africa, has commended former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, for resigning from the office.

Justice Muhammad resigned from office on Monday, citing his failing health.

Okenwa told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Enugu that Muhammad’s decision was enviable.

“The former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) acted honourably and in the best interest of the nation.

“Knowing that his health is not optimal to carry out the Herculean demands of the CJN office, his resignation to allow another person to take his place is a good development and example.

“Public office holders should learn and draw experience and lesson from this time-honoured exemplary act,’’ he said.

Okenwa urged Nigerians to learn how to prioritise their health and well-being above fame and public office.

Meanwhile, an acting CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has been sworn in and had already resumed work. (NAN)

