Group expresses confidence in Rivers Sole Administrator

Mr Evans Bipi, Director General, Simplified Movement Worldwide, a socio-political group has urged the state Administrotor, Vice Adm. Ibok-Ete Ibas to inject his wealth of experience into the state.

Ikuru Lizzy

Bipi who made the remark in a statement issued to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Saturday, expressed confidence in the Sole Administrator.

Bipi, who was Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development in the suspended Siminalayi Fubara’s administration, faulted the decision on the state of emergency.

He claimed that President Bola Tinubu’s decision on emergency rule might have been a wrong advice by enemies of suspended Fubara’s administration.

According to him, Rivers has been largely peaceful with improved security under the pragmatic leadership of our peace-loving governor in spite the political impasse.

”We believe that President Bola Tinubu may have been wrongly advised to declare an emergency rule in the state.

”In spite of disagreeing with the Supreme Court judgment, the governor had demonstrated willingness and sincerity to implement it.

”It is rather unfortunate, his efforts to re-present the 2025 appropriation bill among other agreements reached were resisted by the Martins Amaewule-led Rivers State House of Assembly,” he said.

He, however, welcomed the Sole Administrator while also urging residents to demonstrate cooperation by maintaining law and order. (NAN)