Group endorses Okupe for 2023 Presidential candidate

April 25, 2021



Noble Youths Mass Support Association (NYMSA), a social group, has endorsed Dr Doyin Okupe, a physician and Special Assistant to two former Nigerian Presidents, as a presidential candidate for 2023 general elections.

The group National Coordinator, Mr Godwin Onmonya, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday the group had hope in the former National Publicity Secretary of National Republican Convention.

According to Omonya, the group endorsed the former Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Olusegun Obasanjo as its own preference candidate because he is a reliable and credible choice for the 2023 Presidential race.

He described the former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to President Goodluck Jonathan, as God-sent and capable of turning around the country’s economy, employment the youth, Agricultural innovation and protection of lives and property.

“Okupe will create enabling environment for to thrive, restore respect for the rule of and job opportunities for the development of the country.

“Okupe is a Nigerian physician and politician who co-founded Royal Cross Medical Centre.

“He is a thoroughbred grassroots politician, who understands Nigeria and Nigerians’ challenges and can provide acceptable to them all,” he said.

During the Second Republic, Okupe was a House of Representatives candidate of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) for the 1983 parliamentary election.

In 2002, he also declared interest to be governorship aspirants of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) primaries in Ogun State, where he squared up as major contender with eventual winner, Otunba Gbenga Daniel.

“Our decision to stand by Okupe is neither unguided nor borne out of sentiments, rather it is as a result of extensive analysis and assessment,’’ he said.

The national coordinator said the group would deliver than five million votes for him in 2023 general elections.

He, however, urged the members across the country to ensure they collect Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) in preparation to the general elections.

“It is on behalf of the group I hereby endorse Okupe candidacy and promise to deliver than five million votes in the country for him and we all get our PVCs ready.

“The task ahead of us is huge but with dedication, work and the support of our members in all the states of the federation, we will surely come out victorious,” Omonya said.(NAN)

