Group endorses Niger Senator for Deputy Senate President

By Emmanuel MogbedeThe All Progressives Congress (APC) Integrity Group has endorsed Sen. Mohammed Musa (APC-Niger) as its preferred candidate for the Deputy Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.



The group said this in a statement signed by Malam Dawu Mohammed, its Coordinator on Sunday in Abuja.



“As our great party, the APC begins the search for the leadership of the 10th Senate, after our successful presidential and National Assembly election victory on Feb. 25.



“We of the APC integrity group insists that only lawmakers who have showed strong commitment to the progress and development of our great party must be given the opportunity to pilot the affairs of the Nigerian Senate.



“We are also convinced that only a leader who understands the vision of the APC can point others to such direction.



“And this is who Sen. Mohammed Musa epitomises considering the numerous assignments he has undertaken for the party,” Dawu said.



This, he said, included funding party activities and other logistical supports at the local, state and national levels.



He said the group had studied the political calculations and strongly support the reports of the party zoning the senate principal of offices.



He urged the party’s leadership to consider retaining its leadership voice at the Senate and take into mind, the services and efforts made by some of its leaders and stakeholders, especially in the North Central Zone.



“We ask the esteemed APC National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu and the Board of Trustee (BOT) of our great party,



“Alongside the National Working Committee (NWC) to consider loyalty to the party, legislative ingenuity, astute leadership qualities.



“And a person who is able to work with the Senate President, as a Deputy Senate President to carry all 109 Senators along for a peaceful, effective and efficient legislative service delivery for the country.



“Musa’s ingenuity at using legislative machinery to solve national issues such as electoral matters is seen in proposal that birthed the card reader used by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in previous elections,” he said.



He added that the card reader no doubt was a major advancement in the country’s electioneering.



Dawa said that no other person best fitted the description than Musa who had sponsored a total of 26 bills, of the 21 per cent total legislations sponsored by North Central Senators in the Ninth Assembly.



“We have followed the antecedents of Musa and have come to the conclusion that with the current trend, calibre of new, young and outspoken politicians who are coming on board from the opposition parties.



“Especially the PDP and Labour Party, a Musa as Deputy Senate President would be of immense benefit to our party at the National Assembly level,” he said.



He added that Musa had remained a solid rock for the APC in Niger, contributing immensely to the party’s resounding victory in the state.



Dawa said the Senator had hosted several campaigns rallies for the party’s candidates, not only in his senatorial district, but the state in general.



“We at the APC Integrity Group having followed his steps at the outgoing Ninth Senate, sees Sen. Musa as a great asset that our great party needs.



“Not only to have our way in the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly, but to win other lawmakers to our side.



“It is our believe that though we have won the presidential election and secured the majority at both the Senate and House of Representatives.



“It is only when we get it right with the right leadership at the 10th Assembly that we can sustain the momentum we have been able to create across the nation,” he said.



Dawa said the group was made up of members of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC), Action Congress (AC), All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP) and a faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Musa represents Niger East at the National Assembly. (NAN)