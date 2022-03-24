Group endorses Ife Oyedele for APC National Secretary

A coalition of political groups called South-West Progressives, has endorsed Mr Ife Oyedele as All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretary.



This is contained in a statement in Abuja on Thursday and jointly signed by the group’s Protem Chairman, Mr Olalekan Obolo and Secretary, Mr Tope Olubimo.



“Oyedele is a loyal party man, a bridge builder and unifier, these are core attributes that the next national secretary of the party must possess in order to promote the much needed cohesion and unity within the ranks of the party.

“He was a Board of Trustees member of the defunct Congress of Progressive Change (CPC) and former governorship aspirant of the APC in the 2020 governorship poll in Ondo.



“With the zoning of the post of National Secretary to the South-West, we make bold to say that the cap fits Oyedele and urge our party leaders to rally behind him,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

