Group endorses Ganduje as APC National Chairman

By Deji Abdulwahab

The Confederation of All Progressives Congress (APC) Support Groups on Wednesday endorsed the immediate past Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje as the new National Chairman of APC.

Its Director-General, Dr Kailani Muhammed, said this when he led a delegation to pay him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

The Party scheduled to hold its National Caucus and National Executive Committee meeting on Aug. 2 and 3 respectively.

It was observed that banners of former Kano Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, have flooded the national secretariat of the ruling party.

Ganduje’s banners have replaced billboards carrying the image of former National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Muhammed said the APC support groups under his watch would give Ganduje full support before and after he was officially approved by the party’s NEC on Thursday Aug. 3, 2023.

“We are here to show solidarity and give you full support because we believe that you will take our great party to the promise land,” director-general said.

Responding, Ganduje, who thanked the group for his endorsement, said if the party’s NEC approved his chairmanship on Thursday, he would ensure that the party recorded victory in the upcoming governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa and others.

He also pledged to widen the consultation with the APC support groups to support the party in area of mobilisation for election victory.

