Group endorses Al-Makura for APC national chairmanship position

By Naomi Sharang

A group, Forum of State Chairmen of Defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC), has made a case for a former Governor of Nasarawa State, Sen. Tanko Al-Makura, as the next National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The endorsement is contained in a statement jointly signed by the group’s National Coordinator, Kassim Mabo; National Secretary, Sulaiman Oyaremi and National Publicity Secretary, Godwin Erhahon on Wednesday in Abuja.

The group described the former governor as a unifier and bridge builder.

They said that Al-Makura’s emergence would promote cohesion within the party.

According to them, Al-Makura has over the years, exemplified remarkable leadership roles needed to lead the governing party.

“The Forum for State Chairmen of the Defunct CPC is of the considered opinion that Al-Makura is the best hand for the vacant seat.

“This is sequel to the recent resignation of the immediate past National Chairman of the APC and the need to search for a capable, experienced and reliable personality to occupy the seat.

“Apart from his sterling leadership qualities which is testified to by all party members, he is also one of the four contenders for the position during the last APC National Convention.

“Other three are the immediate past National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu who has voluntarily resigned.

“Sen. Saliu Mustapha, who has emerged as the current senator representing Kwara Central and Sen. George Akume, who has been appointed Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

“We urge the party’s leadership to look in this direction in order to promote cohesion within party system.”

NAN reports that the APC National Working Committee announced the resignation of

The resignation of Abdullahi Adamu and the National Secretary, Sen. Iyiola Omisore on Monday.

Their resignation was announced on Monday during the NWC meeting chaired by Senator Abubakar Kyari.

Kyari also revealed that he has taken over as Acting Chairman while Deputy National Secretary, Barrister Festus Fuanter takes over as Acting Secretary.(NAN)

