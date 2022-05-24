Group drums support for Osinbajo for 2023

A political pressure group, Nigerian Development Front (NDF), has urged All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates to vote for Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, in the May 29 presidential primaries.

Mr Charles Adeyemi, the president, NDF, said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Osogbo.

Adeyemi said that Osinbajo has displayed competency while carrying out his assignments as the number-two man in the country.

According to him, the choice of Osinbajo will be of great benefit to the party and the nation at large, looking at his vast experience compared to other aspirants.

“Osinbajo understands the country’s challenges more than any aspirant and will hit the ground running from day one.

“Delegates should consider the state of the nation over their pecuniary gains and vote for Osinbajo being the best in knowledge, firsthand experience, both national and international diplomacy.

“If Osinbajo emerges as the party’s flag bearer in the 2023 presidential election, he will ensure improved security, economic diversification, infrastructure development among others,” he said.

Adeyemi said that the NDF was making contacts with stakeholders in South West and other parts of the country toward ensuring that Osinbajo emerge as the party’s flag bear in the 2023 general poll.(NAN )

