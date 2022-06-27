Group drums support for Kaduna APC guber candidate

A group, Kaduna Response Team, has appealed to the state residents to vote for Sen. Uba Sani, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the 2023 poll.

The group’s chairman, Mr Mohammed Jalal, stated this in Kafanchan when he inaugurated zonal and local government coordinators for the group.

According to him, Sani’s exploit at the senate stands him out from the crowded field of governorship candidates.

“Sani is currently representing Kaduna Central at the National Assembly.

”It is a well-known fact that he is one of the most outstanding senators in the 9th Assembly.

“He has pushed about 25 bills and his activities have touched all the three senatorial zones of the state and so he is the right man for the job,” he said.

Mohammed said that Sani was the most prepared candidate for the election having worked closely with Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai for many years.

“We are all aware of the transformation that is taking place in Kaduna state under the watch of El-Rufai.

“El-Rufai cannot finish everything in his eight-year tenure, so we need someone who will key into his vision and Sani is that person.

“Sani has been El-Rufai’s friend and confidant in terms of work and will build on his developmental programmes,” he added.

In his remarks, the group’s secretary, who doubled as its spokesperson, Mr Abdulsamad Amadi, described Sani as a grassroots politician who had the interest of the people at heart.

Amadi stated that in spite of representing only Kaduna Central at the national assembly, Sani’s impact had been felt throughout the state.

He said going by the last local councils election where APC won five out of the eight LGs of Southern Kaduna, a PDP strong hold, the APC was confident of clinching the zone in 2023.

Also speaking, Mr Ibrahim Koli, the Jema’a Local Government Area (LGA) APC chairman called for unity, saying that the party could not afford to go into the election as a divided house.

He expressed confidence that the party’s governorship candidate would emerge victorious in the 2023 general elections.(NAN)

