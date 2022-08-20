Group donates relief materials to IDPs in Benue

By Emmanuel Antswen

The ‘Benue Hike Group (GHG)’ on Saturday commemorated the 2022 World Humanitarian Day with the donation of relief materials to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the State.

The group which also organised a – 22.7 kilometers trek, in Makurdi, as part of the activities marking the day said humanitarian work was a very serious business that required the support of everyone.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the United Nations (UN) had in 2009 set aside Aug. 19 of every year to commemorate the death of 22 aid workers bombed the same day in 2003, in Canal Hotel in Baghdad, Iraq.

The flag- off of the 22.7 kilometers trek, tagged, “The Great Trek ’22”, was performed by the Keeper of the group, Mr Tersoo Akura.

Akura, in an address said that the group aimed to bring humanitarians across the world together to advocate for the survival, well-being and dignity of people affected by crises, as well as for the safety and security of aid workers.

He said that the importance, effectiveness and positive impact of humanitarian work on humanity, could not be over emphasised.

Akura said that there was the need for the international community to support IPDs in Benue.

Represented by the Head of Operation, Mr Faasema Terfa, Akura lauded volunteers, professionals and victims who deliver urgent health care, shelter, food, protection and water to the people in need.

“Humanitarianism is an active belief in the value of human life, whereby humans practice benevolent treatment and provide assistance to other humans.

”This is to reduce suffering and improve the conditions of humanity for moral, altruism and emotional reasons.

“To be a humanitarian today, you must have compassion for people regardless of their pasts, religion, culture and political affiliations.

”You must be neutral, impartial and not being judgmental, you must be one who can work from his heart not ego,”Akura said. (NAN)

