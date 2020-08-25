Group donates materials to boost non formal education in Ebonyi

Education Today for Sustainable Development Initiative (ETSDI), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has donated educational and COVID-19 preventive materials worth millions of naira to Ebonyi government.



Presenting the items on Monday in Abakaliki, the Head of Programmes of the NGO, Mrs Glory Brendan-Otuojor, said the gesture was intended to boost the state’s non-formal education and adult literacy programme.



Brendan-Otuojor lauded the developmental strides made by the present administration in eradicating illiteracy in the state through its adult and non formal education programme.



She said that the initiative had received immense support from the state government since it started promoting adult literacy programme in 2019.



She also said that the materials were part of ETSDI’s efforts to support Ebonyi in the war against iliteracy.



Brendan-Otuojor: “We are here today to handover materials to support the programme that you already have on ground.



“We are happy to present these materials to the state government and believe that they will enhance the learning process.

“We also believe that the girl-child and indeed every woman deserve to be educationally empowered, hence we came up with the programme.



“Because we are in COVID-19 pandemic, which has restricted most of our activities, we considered it appropriate to include protective materials to enable adult learners protect themselves when they go out to learn,” she said.



News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items included exercise books, instructional manuals, facemasks, hand sanitizers, non-disposable sanitatary pads and pens, among others.



The Special Assistant to Gov. Dave Umahi on Adult and Non-formal Education, Mrs Stella Nwagu, who received the materials on behalf of the government, commended the initiative and synergy between the NGO and state government.



Nwagu hoped that the materials would facilitate teaching and learning in the education sector and also help to enhance the teaching of family life and health education component of the programme.



She commended the group and assured it that the materials would be put to adequate use.



“We are happy that you are in our state to support our efforts by donating books and other materials to help our people,” the governor’s aide said. (NAN)