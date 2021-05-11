The National Park Service has received items worth N21 million from Africa Nature Investors (ANI) for effective management of Gashaka Gumti National Park in Taraba.

The donation was announced in a statement issued by the Information Officer, National Park Service, Yakubu Zull, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The statement said that the Logistics Officer, ANI, Chidi Ukoha, presented the items to Conservator of the park, Mohammed Kabir, on behalf of the Conservator-General of the service, Ibrahim Goni.

Ukoha listed the items to include: a canopy, John Deere tractor model, five-tons tipping trailer and two high-speed aluminum boats, which would be for patrols and movement of rangers/property within the park.

He urged the management of the park to put the items into judicious use.

The statement added that the donation of the items was for ANI to demonstrate its commitment to the memorandum of understanding (MoU) which it had signed with park in 2017.

“The agreement was for ANI to provide technical, management and financial support to the park,” it explained.

“ANI, in partnership with the park, had invested over N74 million in the training of rangers as well as provision of field equipment and ranger kits for adequate protection of the park’s resources,” the statement said.

Receiving the items, Kabir commended ANI for the gesture, promising that the park would put the items into judicious use. (NAN)

