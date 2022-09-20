Group donates campaign office to Plateau APC governorship candidate

By Peter Amine

An All Progressives Congress (APC) youth support group has donated a campaign office to the party’s governorship candidate in Plateau, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda in Mabudi, Langtang South Local Government of the state.

The group known as Generation Next Youths in Langtang South said that the office is coordinating point toward the success of the APC in the localityCoordinator of the group, Mr Andrew Vongsing, said that, if elected, Yilwatda would empower and liberate youths from poverty.Vongsing stated that majority of the youths in Langtang South were working for the APC victory.“

We have registered 15,000 active youths who are campaigning for Yilwatda to be elected as Plateau governor.“The campaign office is the first step of the our commitment for the success of the APC in the state.“The development is as part of our efforts and support to the campaign activities set to commence a few days ahead of 2023 general elections,” he added.Yilwatda who inaugurated the office, thanked the youths for the kind donation.The candidate assured Plateau people, particularly the youths, that they would not regret if the vote him as their governor.“We will engage, empower and employ Plateau youths and dedicate 10 per cent of our resources to the youths to enable them to become economically self-reliant.“We will be transparent, free, fair and run an all-inclusive government while the youths will be mentored and appointed as commissioners and other positions,” he said.The Chairman, Langtang South Local Government, Mr Vincent Venman Bulus, applauded Yilwatda for visiting the local government to commission the office and assured him of winning Langtang South come 2023.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

