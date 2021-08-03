Group distributes N3m sanitary products to students in Imo

Phoenix Wealth Club, a subsidiary of Longrich global, an international bioscience company, on Tuesday distributed sanitary products worth N3.1m to secondary school students in Imo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the products were distributed to students of Girls Secondary School, Obazu, Mbieri in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo.Mrs Chimezie Orji-Kalu, the leader of the group said that the products which included sanitary pads and panty liners were meant to help indigent students in rural communities.She added that the initiative was borne out of a desire to checkmate the spread of diseases and infections resulting from the use of unhealthy sanitary and other products among indigent students.Orji-Kalu thanked sponsors of the initiative, such as the U.S based African Immigrants Resources Centre, for helping to actualise the dreams of the group.

She called on government at all levels to look beyond basic needs such as food and housing for Nigerians as according to her, some persons also struggle to afford basic healthcare products. ” As a student, due to weak financial conditions, most of my classmates use unhygienic home-made alternatives during their menstrual age leading to various diseases and infections. ”

This informed my decision to help indigent students in rural areas and we will reach out to as many persons as possible. “Basic sanitary products can be expensive, sometimes unaffordable for some persons, so we call on government to assist this initiative as a way of reducing the chances of our girls to contract diseases and infections”, she said.Mrs Doris Nwakuna, one of the facilitators of the program said that the products are purely organic, thoroughly sealed to avoid contamination from external environment and 100 per cent cotton.Nwakuna, a teacher added that the products contain anion strip, an antibacterial and anti inflammatory component which aids body metabolism and prevents itching and odour during the menstrual cycle.“We want students to make good use of the products so as to lead healthier lives and grow into healthy adults.“

Phoenix Wealth Club, an arm of Longrich Global is operational in 182 countries across the globe has eight research institutes and is currently building a massive company in Nigeria, so we hope to reach out to more indigent students”, she said.

In a message of appreciation, Mr Uche Mba, Chairman of the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) of the school, thanked the group for the initiative and wished them well in their endeavours.Also, Miss Ugonna Abu who spoke on behalf of the elated students, thanked the group for thinking of the less privileged students and prayed God’s blessings on them. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...