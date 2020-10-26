Group distributes food items to 200 eye patients in Kano

A Kano-based Non Governmental Organisation, Hope for Orphans and Less Privileged Initiative (HOLPI), says it has distributed food items and clothing materials to 200 eye patients in Kano to mitigate their sufferings.
Mr Fatihu Isa-Abdullahi, the Assistant Secretary of the organisation, stated this in a statement on Monday in Kano.
Isa-Abdullahi said the items were distributed to patients who did eye surgeries during the 2020 Physician’s Week at the General Hospital, Gaya.
The free eye surgery was carried out by the organisation in collaboration with the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA).
The statement quoted Hajiya Bilki Muhammad-Rabi’u, Chairperson of the organisation, as saying that the gesture was to support the patients and improve their health conditions.
Muhammad-Rabi’u urged the patients to adhere to the medical prescriptions to enable them to recover quickly.
“Support to the orphans and less privileged persons in the society will go a long way to reduce social and economic hardships being experiencing in the society,” Muhammad-Rabiu was quoted as saying the statement.
The statement further quotes Dr Uman Ali, Chairman of the NMA, as saying that the free eye surgery was designed to complement government effort towards enhancing quality healthcare service delivery at the grassroots.
Ali called on development organisations to emulate the gesture and initiate programmes to improve healthcare service delivery in the state. (NAN)
