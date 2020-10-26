Group distributes food items to 200 eye patients in Kano

A Kano-based Non Governmental Organisation, Hope for Orphans and Less Privileged Initiative (HOLPI), says it has distributed food items and clothing materials to 200 eye patients in Kano to mitigate their sufferings.

Mr Fatihu Isa-Abdullahi, the Assistant Secretary of the organisation, stated this in a statement on Monday in Kano.

Isa-Abdullahi said the items were distributed to patients who did eye surgeries during the 2020 Physician’s Week at the General Hospital, Gaya.

The free eye surgery was carried out by the organisation in collaboration with the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA).