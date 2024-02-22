Group distributes 650 hygiene kits to Borno, Yobe IDPs

Action Against Hunger, a global humanitarian organisation, has distributed 650 hygiene kits to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno and Yobe in order to prevent disease and promote dignity.

Ms. Patricia Obroh, Head of the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) department of the organisation, disclosed this during the monthly meeting of the WASH in Emergency Working Group on Thursday in Abuja.

Obroh said that 500 hygiene kits were provided to IDPs in Damasak, Borno, and an additional 150 hygiene kits were distributed to IDPs in Machina, Yobe.

She said that the distribution of hygiene promotion messages also aimed to increase awareness among displaced individuals about vital practices that could prevent disease spread and uphold good health in difficult living circumstances.

Obroh said that messages were information on proper sanitation, safe water usage, and personal hygiene practices, ultimately empowering individuals with the knowledge to safeguard themselves and their communities in displacement settings.

“We distributed Chlorine buckets to three schools in Potiskum LGA, Yobe, and provided 5,000 soaps for both schools and communities.

“Additionally, the organisation successfully drilled a solar-powered borehole in Ramin Kura IDP camps and for community members in Sokoto State.’’

She emphasised the importance of intervention in disease prevention, citing a notable increase in meningitis cases in Yobe.

Earlier, Wahidat Mustapha, a representative from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), said 2024 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) revealed the likelihood of short rainy season.

Mustapha said low rainfall patterns might signal warmer temperatures; hence, the need for implementing non-communicable disease prevention measures to prevent outbreaks.

According to her, NiMet anticipates an early end of the season for several states in the northern region, including Yobe, Jigawa, Sokoto, Kebbi, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Nasarawa, Taraba, Gombe, Bauchi, Cross River, Ebonyi, Ogun, and Lagos.

“Conversely, a late cessation is predicted for southern states such as Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Ondo, Ekiti, and parts of Edo, Delta, Ogun, Oyo, Kogi, Kwara, FCT, Niger, and Kaduna.’’

Jessica Akinrogbe, WASH Focal Point at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), reported that Bayelsa and Cross River recorded cases of cholera, resulting in two fatalities.

She highlighted challenges contributing to the persistent rise in cholera cases in these states, including open defecation, water pollution, challenging terrains, migration, and a shortage of adequately trained personnel.

Mr Obinna Uche, UNICEF WASH Specialist, said that the organisation distributed WASH Dignity kits to 18,000 individuals in Bokkos IDP camp in Plateau in response to the outbreak of communal clashes that resulted in displacement.

He said that the items were prepositioned and provided as interventions to preemptively address potential water and sanitation issues that may arise in humanitarian situations.

The UNICEF representative commended the impressive turnout at the meeting, setting a positive tone for the discussions ahead.

Expressing optimism, he emphasised the importance of starting on a strong note to ensure preparedness for any potential challenges.

The representative hoped for fruitful deliberations, underscoring the significance of collaborative efforts in addressing WASH-related issues effectively.

Earlier, Mrs Elizabeth Ugoh, Director of Water Quality Control and Sanitation at the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, said that the first meeting of the year was timely and crucial.

She emphasised that it would contribute to ensuring that partners were adequately prepared for any potential cholera outbreak in emergency situations.

Ugoh urged all partners to enhance their efforts in cholera emergency prevention and response plans.

She said there was need to prioritise health promotion and disease prevention to foster a healthy and productive society.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that part of the discussion at the meeting was the idea of integrating the WASH in Emergency dashboard into the Water Sanitation and Hygiene Information Management System platform.

The WASH in Emergency Working Group was established in 2012, when the country experienced serious devastating flood that affected 85 million people from 14 states.

The group has since remained active, especially in the North-East where IDPs exist and have responded immediately on outbreaks.

The membership cuts across WASH sector players from Institutions, development partners, international and local NGOs, CSOs responding to WASH issues in the country, with UNICEF as its co-lead. (NAN

By Tosin Kolade