Group dismisses petition against appointment of Aipoh as NEDC board member

By George Edomwonyi

A Socio-Cultural group under the aegis of Akoko-Edo and Owan Alliance, has frowned at a petition against appointment of Mailmary Apoh by some alleged members of the APC in Edo.

The members are allegedly demanding the withdrawal of Mrs Aipoh as board member of the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

The group, however, in a communique signed by Mr Sunny Ifijen and Ogumah Umeiza, and made available to newsmen on Monday, said the unwarranted attack on her appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari, was mischievous and based on ignorance.

While commending the president for finding her worthy of appointment into the NEDC board, the group described the “naysayers” as those planning to cause disaffection between the two council areas that had co-existed without trouble over the years.

The group stated that the people behind the statement were feigning ignorant on how federal appointments were made, to sway unsuspecting public to their mischief ploy to cause crisis in the polity of Owan federal constituency.

The group noted that the essence of the communique was to correct the false narrative that the beneficiary, though an Owan West Local Government Area by birth, was and remained a member of the APC in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that her appointment was a welcome development to the people of Owan West and by extension, Owan East and Akoko-Edo that had been marginalised over the years in terms of federal appointments.

“First of all, we wish to appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment which was long in coming.

“We are indeed proud of the appointee. She has a humble political pedigree, sagacity, and versatile in all fields of human endervour. She will be a golden anchor for Afemai, Edo and South-South region.

“We outrightly condemn the sponsors and signatories of a petition letter dated May 7, 2023, by a non-existing APC Equity Group, where they demanded for the withdrawal and replacement of Mrs Aipoh with someone from Owan East Council area.

“We are sad that these petitioners did not see anything good in this appointment to congratulate the beneciary, but chose to malign and cast aspersions on her well deserved appointment.

“Consequently, we urge relevant authorities to ignore all forms of unholy antagonism against a gender-sensitive appointment of Mrs Aipoh,” the group said.

The group called on the leadership of the party and the state to unravel this faceless group tyring to sow a seed of discord in the party and Owan federal constituency in particular.

The group however, said they would continue to support any individual or cause that would bring development and unity to the people of Edo, irrespective of party affiliation. (NAN)