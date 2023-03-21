Group describes victory of A’Ibom gov.-elect as amazing, God’s doing

By Sunday Bassey

A Socio-Cultural Group, Ekid People’s Union (EPU) has described the Governor-elect, Mr Umo Eno’s victory as amazing and God’s doing in the just-concluded Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

The National President of the organisation, Dr. Samuel Udonsak and the National Secretary, Mr Bassey Abia, congratulated the team in a statement to newsmen in Eket Local Government Area on Tuesday.

The group congratulated the governor-elect and the Deputy Governor-elect, Sen. Akon Eyankeyi, for the overwhelming support from the people of the state in the just-concluded elections on Saturday, March 18.

“We are proud of you as our own, and the firm belief that good governance, prosperity, peace and justice will define the Akwa Ibom of your era.

“We saw you work hard every day, we witnessed your determination to overcome all obstacles. We have seen you tasted the much deserved victory. We salute your vision, courage and doggedness,” it said.

The groups also congratulated the Director-General of Eno’s Campaign Team, Amb. Assam Assam, the PDP family in the state and Akwa Ibom people in general for their untiring support and belief in him.

“We pray that the good Lord will give you the abiding grace and wisdom as you relentlessly search for solutions of our many development challenges and find innovative ways to drive the state to greater heights,” it said. (NAN)